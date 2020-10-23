Half of all NI schools have had confirmed cases of Covid-19

Half of schools in Northern Ireland have had positive cases of coronavirus since the start of term time, according to new figures.

The figures obtained from the Public Health Agency reveal that there has been 2,030 Covid cases in schools since teaching returned in August up until 20 October.

It's the first time the Public Health Agency has reported the number of coronavirus cases in schools.

They show 302 schools had a single positive case, with one single case either in a pupil or teacher - 228 of those were detected in primaries, 59 post-primaries and 15 special schools.

The figures also revealed a total of 237 schools had a cluster of cases, with 136 primaries, 88 post-primaries and 13 special schools affected.

Figures published from the Public Health Agency on positive cases detected in schools across Northern Ireland. Credit: PHA

Schools in Northern Ireland have closed for two weeks including the half term break, as part of restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of the virus.