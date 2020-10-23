Retailers across NI have spent over £10m on safety measures since pandemic

Retailers across Northern Ireland have spent over £10m on coronavirus safety measures since the start of the pandemic.

The findings from retail bodies reveled over the past six months up until the start of October shops have spent millions on hand sanitiser, Perspex screens, signage and social distancing.

The figure was revealed from the NI Retail Consortium, Retail NI and Belfast Chamber of Commerce.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium Director Aodhán Connolly, said: "This figure represents a significant investment by retailers across Northern Ireland during a particularly hard time for them and it is a testament to their hard work to keep colleagues and shoppers safe and to keep the industry open."We are now into the golden quarter where retailers make the majority of their sales that keeps them going through the rest of the year. It is essential that retailers can stay open safely and that shoppers support their local retail destinations to protect jobs otherwise our highstreets could look very different in 2021."

Simon Hamilton, Chief Executive of Belfast Chamber of Commerce, said: "Our retailers have stepped up and played their part in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 by investing in making their stores safe for staff and customers. Each of us has a responsibility to follow the public health guidance and wash our hands, keep our distance and wear face coverings."

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive Retail NI, said: "Since the closure of the hospitality sector lastFriday, many of our members in high streets across Northern Ireland are reporting a significant loss of trade and footfall. The Executive needs to give more support to these retailers and other impacted businesses otherwise many of them will have to close making this situation a lot worse"