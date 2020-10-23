Swann apologises over postponed cancer appointments

The health minister has apologised to cancer patients in Northern Ireland who have had procedures postponed due to coronavirus.

Robin Swann described the delays as “deeply disturbing”.

He said he will be seeking assurances that any cancelled appointments will be rescheduled urgently by the health trusts.

The minister said stamping out coronavirus infection rates was now “more critical than ever” to protect cancer and other vital services.

Robin Swann added: "This situation is extremely distressing for patients and families and I sincerely apologise for the distress that has been caused.

"This is also a dreadful position for our healthcare staff and hospital managers to be in.

"The more critically ill covid patients there are, the less staffing capacity we have in the system for non-covid services. This is the dire reality that we find ourselves in."

Mr Swann said there have been long standing staffing pressures in the health service, adding they "cannot be fixed in the short term".

He said: "I am committed to increasing our workforce.

“However, it takes years to train specialist staff who are equipped with the knowledge and skills that our health service needs and deserves.”