Urgent call for MLAs to review maternity services during pandemic

New mothers are suffering from unnecessary stress and anxiety due to coronavirus restrictions during pregnancy and birth, according to a campaign group.

The Mothers Matter #marchformaternity group is urging MLA's to reconsider the safety rules around the involvement of birthing partners at antenatal appointments, labour and birth and on postnatal wards.

Campaign organisers Claire Hackett, Emma Fraser and Leslie Altic say Covid-19 restrictions on partners’ attendance has been causing unnecessary stress and anxiety.

The group is calling on MLA's to join an online discussion on Friday to discuss the important issues facing maternity services during the pandemic.

Leslie Altic said, "We've talked to too many families who have struggled with these restrictions. This includes women going alone to stressful antenatal appointments, partners having to leave within hours of their baby being born or meeting their newborn through a hospital window and women going through the early stages of labour or induction without the support of their birthing partner."

"The current rules force women to attend some appointments on their own and also mean that the birth partner can only come into the delivery suite once the woman is in labour. This is causing additional anxiety during an already stressful time," Claire Hackett said.

"The physiological and mental health impact of restrictions, through increased ratesof intervention, increased rates of perinatal mental health issues, and birth trauma can have a financial impact on our already stretched health services," Emma Fraser added.

As part of the campaign, mums have been sharing their stories on social media about the impact of the rules on parents.