A local charity has released an EP showcasing young talent as it endeavours to keep the music scene alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Songs in a Rural Key has been released by charity Glasgowbury and features singers, songwriters and music makers who’ve taken part in its music and media programme. During a time where arts and culture is struggling to survive, the hub in Draperstown has been nurturing young people's creativity.

They are all young, rural people, this is the first time they've been in actual studios. We have young people, eight or nine years of age right up until 17, it's a big thing for them. Paddy Glasgow

They’ve mentored many young artists over recent years, including most recently The Voice Kids UK finalist Dara McNicholl, and previously Paul Connolly Wood Burning Savages, Shauna Tohill aka Rews and JC Stewart, as well as others who’ve gone into areas like marketing and events.

“The actual programme looks at everything, how to set the stages up, how to get the gig out there, how to release the EP, how the songs are written, production, everything that goes with it," Glasgowbury Creative Director Paddy Glasgow explains. “Many people who’ve been involved in it have gone on to do many different things. The alumni aren’t always rock 'n' roll but they have different sorts of roles within the creative industries. Some people go onto to make music, and some people go onto higher education.”

The songs were recorded just before lockdown, and the finished album was to be launched as part of celebrations to mark Glasgowbury’s 20th year running, but the pandemic changed all that. So charity founders Paddy and Stella Glasgow decided to release the album online as they adapt to new ways of working.

I think things like this coming out now, it makes people feel good, it might lift people's spirits, it definitely lifted ours and it's definitely lifted the community's. Paddy Glasgow

Paddy continued: "Because we had a 20-year celebration on and we had a lot of gigs and stuff plan so we had to think outside the shell, so what we’re doing is, we started doing podcasts, it gives people an opportunity to listen and also to the band or the artist will do a short set.

"So it shows that creative people are still making content, it’s just about how we get it out there, and what’s the new ways of getting it out there. It’s all new but it’s very exciting. "

The proceeds of the album will go back into ensuring they can continue helping future stars.