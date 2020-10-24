Six further coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland

A further six people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

The deaths all happened in the most recent 24-hour reporting period. It brings the death toll recorded by the department to 645.

Another 923 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 33,209.

There are currently 309 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 34 in intensive care.

More information is available on the Department of Health’s Dashboard .