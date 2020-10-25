Eight further coronavirus deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

A further eight people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

The deaths all happened in the most recent 24-hour reporting period. It brings the death toll recorded by the department to 653. Six deaths were recorded on Saturday.

Another 896 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 34,105.

There are currently 317 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 37 in intensive care and 27 of those on a ventilator.