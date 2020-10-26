Nearly 16 million pounds of financial support for Northern Ireland’s arts organisations and heritage sectors has been announced.

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has given the green light for £15.7m to be released this week.

The Covid-19 support fund will go to the creative sector, heritage recovery and Irish and Ulster Scots language sectors.

£7.75m for arts organisations through the Stability and Renewal Programme for Organisations.

£5.5m for a Heritage Recovery Fund .

£2.5m will be shared among the Irish Language, Ulster Scots and Sign Language sectors.

£3m was handed out to over one thousand individual artists last week.

The Minister said: “Over 1,000 individual artists, which include front-of-house people, craftspeople, technicians, designers, musicians, artists and actors, are already benefiting from the £3m funding that was made available last week and I look forward to hearing what the other sectors do with this next phase of funding in the months ahead. "

The Minister continued: “It is important that people from all our communities continue to have access to the creative, heritage and arts sectors.

“I am determined that our creative and heritage sectors emerge stronger than ever and that they are fit-for-purpose to take on the huge challenge of helping those who need help the most.”

The funding will be distributed by Arts Council NI, and partner bodies in the heritage and indigenous language sectors.

More details about the support package is due to be announced on Wednesday.

Ms Ní Chuilín added: “I will shortly announce how the remaining £10m of the £29m budget will be distributed.

"This will include further funding for Arts Council to continue to support individuals and an allocation for local councils to ensure that the culture and heritage assets they own and operate are supported."