Heartache for family 'unable to say goodbye'

Members of a Co Tyrone family have spoken of their heartache at not being able to say goodbye, following the death of a woman with Covid-19.

Maureen McAleer, who was 70 and from Dromore, died two weeks ago.

She was rushed to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen with breathing difficulties and sadly never came home.

Her niece Denise Hackett says the family feels robbed.

“She was one in a million, a heart of gold,” she said. “It’s going to be very hard to live life without that huge character, that huge influence in my life.

“We just never expected it to come in such a cruel manner.

“If we weren't facing Covid-19, without a doubt she would still be here. We feel robbed - she had lots of years still to live.”

Ms Hackett has thanked the staff at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen for their care, saying they are like heroes.

“The nurses and doctors, they go out every day and put their lives on the line - they’re heroes,” she continued.

“They did everything they could to keep her comfortable and calm and in a place where the care was exceptional, but for us personally it’s heartbreaking to not have that opportunity to say goodbye, to hold someone’s hand, give them that last hug.

“The fact that she died alone is sad, it hurts.”