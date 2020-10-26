A man has been shot in the leg in west Belfast. The victim, aged in his 60s, was attacked in an alleyway in the Creeslough Walk area on Sunday evening, shortly after 8:15pm. Police are treating it as a paramilitary-style assault. Two men in dark clothes reportedly brought the victim to the alleyway before shooting him in his left leg. The men are then believed to have run off in the direction of the Suffolk Road.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. “They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.” Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives.