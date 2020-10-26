More than 3,000 coronavirus-related fines and warnings issued by PSNI

More than 3,000 fines and warnings relating to coronavirus regulations have been issued by the PSNI.

Forty-five £1,000 fines have been handed out after people failed to self-isolate.

There have also been 1,598 penalty notices, 1,075 community resolution notices and 400 prohibition notices handed out since March.

The PSNI released the figures on Monday as part of their weekly update on policing the regulations.

The vast majority of the fines or warnings were issued in the Belfast City Council area (1,327).

This was followed by Derry City and Strabane (503), Newry, Mourne and Down (240), Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (236), Antrim and Newtownabbey (169) and Fermanagh and Omagh (167).

144 were also issued in Mid and East Antrim, 119 in Mid Ulster, 89 in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The fewest have been handed out in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area (49).