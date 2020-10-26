The PSNI are clamping down on uninsured drivers in part of a national police campaign.

Police revealed 7,753 people were caught using vehicles without insurance between August 2019 and July 2020.

Not having valid insurance can result in eight penalty points, a two-hundred pound fine or even disqualification.

Inspector Rosie Leech said: “If a vehicle is stopped by the police on a road or public place without a valid policy of insurance it can be seized.

“The vehicle would not then be released until a valid policy of insurance is produced and a release fee paid. After 14 days the vehicle will be disposed of to recover the costs of recovery.”

Over 1,000 vehicles were seized between April and September this year.

Warning letters are being sent out to drivers who need to check their insurance.

Inspector Rosie Leech continued: “I would encourage everyone to pay particular attention to the wording of their insurance policy, as sometimes people mistakenly believe they have cover to drive other vehicles, but when stopped by police, this sometimes is not the case.

“If you receive a warning letter from “Operation Tutelage” you need to check your insurance documents or ensure you’ve notified DVLA if you recently sold a vehicle."