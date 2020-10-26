Sale of Bombardier in east Belfast confirmed

Bombardier says the sale of its Northern Ireland operations to Spirit AeroSystems will go through on Friday.

Completion of the $1.2bn US deal will see American firm Spirit acquire Bombardier’s businesses in Belfast, Morocco and Dallas, Texas.

“We are delighted with today’s announcement and look forward to becoming part of Spirit AeroSystems on closure of the transaction on Friday 30 October,” said Bombardier.

“We cannot comment further prior to transaction closure.”

Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier employs almost 60,000 members of staff across its business, including around 3,000 at its base in east Belfast.

Local MP Gavin Robinson has welcomed the conclusion of the sale, saying it “marks a very positive day for the local workforce”.

The DUP representative said: "It has been a long process since this announcement was made, a few days short of one year ago.

“During that time we have also seen huge changes within the aerospace industry and some of the most challenging conditions imaginable developing.

“Despite that however, today marks a very positive day for the local workforce and the future of the A220 planes.

“I am delighted that the sale has now concluded and Spirit are a very good fit for the local business and everyone will be hopeful for the future.”

Mr Robinson added: “It is particularly encouraging that even in the midst of such a difficult time, the skills, ingenuity and quality of the Belfast operation remain so well regarded within the industry.

“That had undoubtedly been a key factor to the sale and my thoughts today are with all of those employed in the plant who will be hoping they can now focus on what they do best; producing world-class engineering."