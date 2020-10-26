Three men dead after Co Cork shooting

The bodies of three men have been found at a farm in Co Cork following reports of a shooting.

Gardai have been in attendance at the property at Assolas, Kanturk, since 6.30am on Monday.

Negotiators attempted to make contact with anyone in the house. However after 1pm, the body of a man aged in his 20s was found in a bedroom.

Later, the body of another man in his 20s and a man in his late 50s were found in adjoining lands.

“Preliminary indications indicate both bodies have gunshot wounds,” a spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána is not looking for any other persons in connection with this incident at this time.”

Both locations have been declared as crime scenes and An Garda Síochána has commenced a full investigation into all the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.