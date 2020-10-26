Ulster Hospital ward closed following Covid-19 outbreak

A ward at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald has been closed to new admissions following a Covid-19 outbreak.

A number of staff and patients have tested positive for the virus.

Additional infection controls have been put in place in the affected ward.

In a statement the South Eastern HSC Trust confirmed they are working to control the spread of the virus.

“There are currently a number of staff and patients affected by COVID19 in a medical ward at the Ulster Hospital.

“The team are working together to minimise the impact on those affected and the services provided.”

Alliance Health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw MLA has said the Department of Health must ensure resources are available for extra staff and infection control measures.

Ms Bradshaw said: “The staff in some locations are working under extraordinary pressure given there were already high numbers of vacancies in some areas and these have been exacerbated by the need for others to self-isolate.“I would urge the Department to redouble its efforts to ensure the resources are there to cover vacancies and implement infection control measures.”