13 more Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

A further 13 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Health Department.

The latest update also showed 722 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 35,554.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes has risen to 105.

It comes as health trusts urged people not to attend A&E unless they require urgent medical care, as they are "extremely busy".

Antrim Area Hospital is currently operating beyond capacity - and a consultant there has told UTV they are "at the brink" of not having enough space to deal with patients safely.

The Ambulance Service also warned it had been "extremely busy" on Monday evening.