A remarkable young Belfast woman who is a cancer survivor and an amputee has now got the attention of one top fashion brand Kurt Geiger.

Two years ago, 24-year-old Bernadette Hagans had her leg amputated and had to learn to walk again on her prosthetic limb.

Since then, her brightly-coloured prosthetic has become a feature in a modelling career that is gaining her attention around the world.

"It's not what's happened to you, it's how you overcome it and you have to keep on looking forward," she told UTV.

This whole journey has made me so much happier. Because of all of this, it's made me realise that life is so short and you have to make the most of it and I'm so much happier now than before any of this happened. Bernadette Hagans

Bernadette, who regularly gets the colour of her prosthetic changed at a local car wrapping company, is determined to try to inspire others.

"People kept telling me to try to hide it and people were expecting me to get it skin-coloured, but in my head I was like, if I'm going to have a robot leg, I want it to look like a robot leg," she said.

"I'm trying to show that my leg is an accessory - it's not something to be ashamed of and so I'm just trying to show that and show that you can still live a happy life."

Her story got the attention of fashion powerhouse Kurt Geiger who recently featured Bernadette as a campaign ambassador.

"They noticed my Instagram and got in touch," she explained.

"It's a lot of different people who are inspiring and people are coming from all different backgrounds and stories. It's just showing that people have been through this, but they can still be fashionable - like me with my leg.

"People probably thought that I couldn't be fashionable, but now I'm the face for Kurt Geiger - so anyone can do it."