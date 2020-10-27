Couple unhurt after Larne petrol bomb attack

A couple aged in their 50s have escaped injury following a petrol bomb attack on a house in Larne.

Police said the device was thrown through the front window and into the living room of the property, where it ignited.

The residents, who were woke up by the breaking glass, managed to extinguish the flames and alerted the emergency services.

Police said the attack happened in the Ardclinis Gardens area at around 3am on Tuesday.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed what happened, has been asked to contact detectives via the number 101.