Three garages and an office have been targeted in a string of burglaries in Newry. Two garages on the Forkhill Road, another on the Dublin Road, and an office building on Edward Street were broken into during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Vehicles, money and tobacco products were reported stolen during the spate of burglaries, which police believe took place sometime between 2am and 7.15am.

Police have asked for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.