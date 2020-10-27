A man is to stand trial for the murder of a toddler in Keady, Co Armagh. 18-month-old Hunter Patrick Gleeson died as a result of injuries to his head and abdomen in November last year. Sharyar Ali has also been charged with causing actual bodily harm to the baby boy on a date unknown between 24 to 27 November. Appearing at Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, via videolink from Maghaberry prison, Ali confirmed he was aware of the charges against him. The young child’s mother, who had been in a relationship with the 32-year-old, watched Tuesday’s brief hearing by videolink.

Credit: Pacemaker

The defence contend the child’s injuries were inflicted accidentally, with Ali claiming that the infant had fallen off a low sofa and struck his head on a concrete floor. The Pakistani national with an address at Westerna Terrace in Monaghan, also claims that he had performed CPR and had given Hunter a cold shower to “revive him.” Previous courts have heard claims that Ali “crossed the border a number of times” while he was caring for the young boy and that enquiries have been conducted with An Garda Síochána in relation to his death. Sharyar Ali was remanded back into custody and is due to reappear in court for his arraignment on 8 December.