The infrastructure minister has held talks with taxi companies hit by the pandemic, over financial support for the sector.

It is understood that Nichola Mallon will present a paper outlining proposals for taxis and private bus and coach firms to the Executive on Wednesday.

Public and private hire taxi drivers met remotely with the SDLP minister following a campaign for specific hardship relief.

Some taxi drivers were able to be furloughed during the first wave of the pandemic as trade collapsed, but others who are self-employed said they have had no support.

Jonathan McKeown, of Eastside Taxis, said he felt relieved after the meeting.

"We started campaigning towards the end of March when we realised how severe the first lockdown was going to be, after seven months I think we deserve what we heard today," he said.