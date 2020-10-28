A further £11.6 million funding package to help support town and city centres from the impact of Covid-19 has been announced by Stormont.

The money, released to councils, is to be used to support longer term initiatives such as the creation of cycle paths and pedestrian walkways, and towards adapting open spaces and vacant premises to provide safe facilities.

It’s the second part of the Department for Communities’ Recovery Revitalisation Programme, bringing the total released under the scheme to £17.6m.

£5m of the funding announced on Wednesday comes from the Department for Infrastructure and £1m from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Announcing the funding, Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said: “I am committed to the regeneration of our town and city centres, which is more important than ever as they go through one of the most challenging times in our history.

“The further £11.6m I am allocating to councils will enable new initiatives to be introduced, such as creating parklets, cycle paths and pedestrian walkways, carrying out small environmental improvements, and opening up vacant properties for temporary uses.

“This is in addition to essential measures such as hand sanitizer stations, screens and innovative improvements such as the provision of click and collect facilities for shoppers funded from tranche one.”

The contribution from the Department for Infrastructure will focus on initiatives aimed at reducing traffic in town centres.

In total, DAERA has invested £2m in the scheme to ensure rural towns as well as urban areas will benefit.