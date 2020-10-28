The number of ambulance crews waiting at the Emergency Department for more than three hours has tripled since last year.

The figures obtained by UTV also show that only 28% of crews transferring patients to hospitals met the 30 minute turnaround target between July and September.

In that same time period, the number of amblance crews waiting over three hours at an Emergency Department before being able to pass patients on has increased by 204%, from 87 (in 2019) to 265 crews.

204% Increase in crews waiting more than three hours (July - Sept 2019 v July - Sept 2020)

A total of 5,043 crews waited over an hour between July and September.

The Ambulance Service has conceded that callers, who could have expected a response in two hours, may now wait more than five hours.

The Health Trusts and Ambulance Service and Trusts have said they're working to find solutions to the backlog problem.