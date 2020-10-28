The bodies of a woman and two children have been discovered at a house in south Dublin.

Gardaí called to the scene at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer shortly before midday on Wednesday.

The bodies of a 37-year-old woman, as well as an 11-year-old and 6-year-old boy were discovered by officers upon arrival.

The house has been designated a crime scene and Gardaí have commenced an investigations into the circumstances of their unexplained deaths.

The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested and the scene will undergo a technical examination.

An Garda Síochána has appealed to to members of the public not to circulate social media speculation.

A spokesperson said: "Investigating Gardaí are aware of comments circulating on some social media platforms.

These comments are uninformed and unhelpful to the criminal investigation."