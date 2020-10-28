Nine further coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland

A further nine people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

The deaths all happened in the most recent 24-hour reporting period. It brings the death toll recorded by the department to 680.

Deaths (by age group)

0 - 19: 1

20 - 39: 2

40 - 59: 30

60 - 79: 221

80 and over: 425

Unknown: 1

Another 840 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the seven-day total number of positive cases to 6,255.

There are currently 352 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 44 in intensive care.

Seven hospitals in Northern Ireland also appear to be operating beyond their capacity.

Altnagelvin

Antrim

Causeway

Belfast Mater

Royal Victoria

South West Acute

Ulster

Of the 2,903 beds which are officially available across Northern Ireland, 2,979 are now occupied - indicating that 103% of beds are occupied.

Of them, 445 are occupied by people with Covid-19.

More information is available on the Department of Health’s Dashboard.

The figures came after a senior doctor claimed this week has been the "worst in the NHS in living memory".

Dr Tom Black, chairman of the British Medical Association's Northern Ireland Council, said hospitals are being hit with a "triple whammy" of rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, lack of available staff and winter pressures.

The Stormont Executive is set to meet on Thursday.

Among the topics under discussion will be the planned return of schools on Monday as well as relief grants for taxi drivers.