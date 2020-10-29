£19m support package for taxi and coach sector announced

A £19 million support package for taxi drivers and bus operators has been announced by the Infrastructure Minister.

Nichola Mallon secured Executive support for the scheme following a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

£14 million has been designated for taxi drivers, while the remaining £5 million wil go to coach and bus operators.

Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon wrote to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill asking for the power to establish the scheme for the taxi sector on Friday.

In a statement, the First Minister and Deputy First Minister said they have designated the powers to the minister under the terms of the 2009 Financial Assistance Act.

Nicola Mallon had held talks with taxi companies hit by the pandemic, over financial support for the sector following a campaign for specific hardship relief.

Some taxi drivers were able to be furloughed during the first wave of the pandemic as trade collapsed, but others who are self-employed said they have had no support.