Covid-19 infection rate falling across Northern Ireland

First Minister Arlene Foster has described "green shoots of hope" in Northern Ireland's battle against coronavirus, but cautioned there is more work to do.

Mrs Foster said there is a "steadying" of the numbers diagnosed with Covid-19, and the reproductive rate of the virus has dropped below one for the first time since the summer in 10 out of 11 council areas.

"Whilst this is good news, we have still more work to do," she told an Executive press conference on Thursday.

Mrs Foster said there is evidence of the tighter restrictions being observed, with public transport usage down by 49%, recreation and retail down by 33%, workplaces by 41% and park visitors by 26%.

Arlene Foster said there is hope but that more work has to be done. Credit: Press Eye

The Executive announced a funding package of £687 million, which includes:

£566 million for the Department of Health,

£61 million for education pressures,

£19 million for the taxi, private bus and coach sector,

£15 million for sports organisations,

More than £7 million for local hospices

The First Minister also confirmed that schools will re-open as planned on Monday following an extended mid-term break.

Face coverings will be mandatory for all post-primary school children on transport.

"We are seeing positive signs that our efforts are having an effect on the virus, we have two more weeks to go on these current restrictions so we have a lot to gain and I'm asking people not to slip back but to stay safe and save lives," Ms Foster added.

Michelle O'Neill has recognised the efforts made to reduce the R number. Credit: Press Eye

Ms O'Neill also urged the public to stick with the restrictions and efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

"Infection rates a fortnight ago had reached crisis levels and were multiplying by the day, decisive action was needed to protect people, save lives and reduce pressure on our health service," she said.

"We are starting to see evidence that infection rates are starting to level off and we hope to see cases fall even further in the coming days and week.

"We want to thank each and every one of you for your efforts... but this is not a time to drop our guard, we need to do more. We need to keep at this and achieve the reduction that is needed in the R rate."

WATCH NOW: The First and Deputy First Ministers provide an update from Stormont:

Thursday saw a further eight Covid-19-linked deaths in Northern Ireland and 822 new cases of the virus announced.

The Department of Health figures also recorded continuing pressures on hospitals, with 361 inpatients with Covid-19, of which 44 are in intensive care.