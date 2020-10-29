Eight more Covid-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland
A further eight people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.
The deaths all happened in the most recent 24-hour reporting period. It brings the death toll recorded by the department to 688.
Five people aged between 60 and 79-years-old, as well as three aged over 80 have died after testing positive for Covid-19.
Deaths (by age group)
0 - 19: 1
20 - 39: 2
40 - 59: 30
60 - 79: 226
80 and over: 428
Unknown: 1
Another 822 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the seven-day total number of positive cases to 5,947.
There are currently 361 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 44 in intensive care and 39 of them on ventilators.
Six hospitals in Northern Ireland also appear to be operating beyond their capacity:
Antrim (101.9%)
Causeway (104.4%)
Belfast Mater (109.8%)
Royal Victoria (104.1%)
South West Acute (107.4%)
Ulster (102.3%)
Of the 2,917 beds which are officially available across Northern Ireland, 2,897 are now occupied - indicating that 99% of beds are occupied.
Of them, 446 are occupied by people with Covid-19.
More information is available on the Department of Health’s Dashboard.