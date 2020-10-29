A further eight people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

The deaths all happened in the most recent 24-hour reporting period. It brings the death toll recorded by the department to 688.

Five people aged between 60 and 79-years-old, as well as three aged over 80 have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Deaths (by age group)

0 - 19: 1

20 - 39: 2

40 - 59: 30

60 - 79: 226

80 and over: 428

Unknown: 1

Another 822 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the seven-day total number of positive cases to 5,947.

There are currently 361 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 44 in intensive care and 39 of them on ventilators.

Six hospitals in Northern Ireland also appear to be operating beyond their capacity:

Antrim (101.9%)

Causeway (104.4%)

Belfast Mater (109.8%)

Royal Victoria (104.1%)

South West Acute (107.4%)

Ulster (102.3%)

Of the 2,917 beds which are officially available across Northern Ireland, 2,897 are now occupied - indicating that 99% of beds are occupied.

Of them, 446 are occupied by people with Covid-19.