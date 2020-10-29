Executive to discuss impact of Covid-19 restrictions

The Executive is due to meet later to review the impact of Covid-19 measures across Northern Ireland.

Ministers are set to discuss the reopening of schools after they closed earlier this month as part of tighter coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Executive.

The Education Minister, Peter Weir had previously ruled out any extension to the closure saying the impact would be detrimental to young people. Schools in the region are due to reopen on Monday 2 November.However, Sinn Fein finance minister Conor Murphy said his party would have been prepared to back a longer closure but that they were "content" with the decision made by the Executive.

Mr Murphy indicated that "further action" on schools could be required if the situation did not stabilise.

Meanwhile, Ministers will also consider financial help for taxi drivers and coach operators.

Ministers to consider financial support for taxi drivers. Credit: UTV

It comes after the infrastructure minister held talks with taxi companies hit by the pandemic, over financial support for the sector.

It is understood that Nichola Mallon will present a paper outlining proposals for taxis and private bus and coach firms to the Executive later.

Public and private hire taxi drivers met remotely with the SDLP minister following a campaign for specific hardship relief.

Some taxi drivers were able to be furloughed during the first wave of the pandemic as trade collapsed, but others who are self-employed said they have had no support.