The Department of Health will receive more than half a billion pounds as it continues to contend with the coronavirus pandemic.

The allocation came as part of an overall £790 million funding package announced by Finance Minister Conor Murphy on Thursday.

£687 million - the bulk of the total - is from the Covid-19 pot and £100m is following the October monitoring round.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the £566 million allocated to his department.

Robin Swann announced HSC staff will receive free car parking to HSC staff until March 2021. Credit: Pacemaker

"The funding will enable us to augment still further our stocks of PPE and facilitate safe storage; continue with enhancements to our test, trace and isolate systems; and provide funding for our ongoing response to this pandemic, such as the completion of the second Nightingale Hospital at Whiteabbey," he said.

"It also allows me to move forward immediately with the provision of free car parking to HSC staff until March 31 2021.

"A further allocation of £7.3 million provided to my department for hospices and the Cancer Fund for Children will help support the important services they provide given the impact of Covid-19 on their fundraising activities."

Mr Murphy said he has also prioritised education, allocating £61 million to cover reopening schools, staff costs, free school meals and uniform grants.

Conor Murphy announced £19 million for the taxi, private bus and coach sector. Credit: PA

Following a plea from taxi drivers earlier this week, Mr Murphy announced £19 million for the taxi, private bus and coach sector which has been severely impacted by the pandemic and hasn't benefitted from previous schemes.

Meanwhile £15 million is being allocated for sports organisations, £7 million for local hospices and £6.5 million for emergency community support and food packages.

Mr Murphy added: "Covid-19 continues to present many challenges and for that reason we are holding £100 million centrally for targeted support by the Executive in the coming weeks and months."

Other allocations of the Covid-19 funding includes £15 million for local councils, £10 million for Department for Infrastructure lost income, £3.1 million for Executive Communications and £2.8 million for further education.

£4.1 million will be for NI Assembly Members' staff cost. Credit: UTV

In terms of the October monitoring round, which sees the reallocation of unspent funding, the biggest beneficiary was the NI Co-Ownership Housing Association Scheme which will receive £39.3 million.

Of the remainder, £30 million will go to the NI Investment Fund, £6.3 million to Non-Agenda for Change Pay Pressures and £5.6 million to cover the PSNI EU Exit costs.

£4.1 million will be for NI Assembly Members' staff costs, £2.2 million for Financial Transactions Capitalised Interests and £2 million for roadworks and street lighting.

£1.6 million will go to the Belfast Transport Hub, £1 million to schools maintenance and the remaining £300,000 will go to the Social Investment Fund.