NI schools to reopen on Monday, first minister confirms

Schools in Northern Ireland will reopen on Monday as planned, the first minister has confirmed.

Arlene Foster made the announcement at Stormont on Thursday.

Schools have been closed for an extended period over the half-term holiday break as the Executive attempted to curb rising infection rates.

The education minister had previously vowed to oppose any move to extend school closures in Northern Ireland beyond two weeks.

Peter Weir said lengthening the week-long Halloween mid-term break by a further week represented a "compromise" position within the Stormont Executive.

The DUP minister also claimed that school was the best and safest place for children to be.

In a tweet on Thursday, Peter Weir said: "The benefits, in terms of their mental health, social development & education, are very significant."

The first and deputy first ministers also announced that post-primary children are now required to wear face masks while travelling on school buses and public transport.

The new regulations will not apply to pupils who are exempt from wearing a face covering.

Extra measures are to be put in place in schools across the region with the help of funding of almost £64 million.

The funding includes £49.4 million to cover additional costs including maintenance, staffing and cleaning.

The decision comes as Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill continued to raise concerns about people congregating at school gates.

Mrs Foster said the issued needed to be addressed as some people are not social distancing nor wearing face masks while waiting outside school buildings.

The Executive has also confirmed £1.4 million has been allocated to cover free school meals funding over the extended half-term break.