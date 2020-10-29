NI Secretary of State self-isolating

Northern Ireland's Secretary of State is self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Brandon Lewis said he does not currently have any symptoms, but is self-isolating in line with Government guidance.

The MP is the latest politician to self-isolate.

Last week, The Health Minister Robin Swann revealed he was self-isolating after coming in contact with someone with Covid-19.

He received the notification from the StopCOVID NI app, run by the HSC Public Health Agency.A statement from the department said he will fulfil his ministerial responsibilities from home for 14 days.

Several other MLAs have said they too have received alerts from the tracing app, including the DUP’s Pam Cameron and Lagan Valley independent Trevor Lunn.

The Finance Minister Conor Murphy also revealed he will be self-isolating after a close family member tested positive.