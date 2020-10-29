Three people, including Elisha McCallion, have resigned from Sinn Féin over a failure to immediately return money received mistakenly under the Small Business Grant scheme.

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald has responded to questions put to her party around the repayment of mistakenly-issued Covid-19 relief funds to party accounts.

She said she has accepted the resignations of three individuals who were "responsible for these accounts and for not returning the money".

Those include Senator Elisha McCallion, the chair of Upper Bann Comhairle Ceantair and a party official in West Tyrone.

The former Sinn Féin MP is one of three party members to resign. Credit: Niall Carson / PA Images

Mrs McDonald added: "The failure to immediately return grants erroneously paid into Sinn Fein accounts is a most serious situation. As party leader, I wish to acknowledge and apologise for these failures."

In a statment, Elisha McCallion said she apologised "unreservedly for the poor judgement" she had shown.

She said: "I spoke to the party leader and tendered my resignation as a member of Seanad Éireann with immediate effect."