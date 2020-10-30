Belfast boxer Michael Conlan out of action after ankle injury

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan is facing disappointment after an ankle injury ruled him out of action, potentially for up to 12 weeks - although he is vowing to be back sooner.

The featherweight fighter revealed he had ruptured ankle ligaments in his right leg earlier this week.

Conlan was said to be closing in on a bout against Ghanaian-British boxer Isaac Dogboe - the former WBO super-bantamweight champion - as he looked to advance his claims towards fighting for a world title next year.

But he wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely devastated to announce I will no longer be fighting December 5th due to rupturing my ATFL during a training session on Wednesday, back home now recovering.

“Doc said I'll be out for 8-12 weeks but I'll be back sooner, just watch!”

Conlan, who won Olympic bronze at London 2012, has won all 14 of his professional fights so far.