Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health – eight of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 697, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, which reports with a lag of a week, put the death toll at the end of last week at 979.

According to the latest Department of Health figures, there have also been 566 more positive cases out of 2,930 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 5,424 cases detected, including 1,315 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 354 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital – 43 of them in intensive care and 38 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 97%.

There are now 109 confirmed outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland and a further 12 suspected outbreaks.