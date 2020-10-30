Police attacked while attending scene of bomb alerts in Derry

Police have come under attack from youths throwing missiles, including masonry and glass bottles, as they responded to reports of two bombs in Londonderry that turned out to be hoaxes.

Officers attended the scenes where suspicious objects had been found in the Shantallow area of Derry on Thursday night, first at Glengalliagh Road and then at Greenhaw Road.

Both devices were examined, declared to be hoaxes, and the remnants taken away for further forensic investigation.

However, officers came under attack while in the area and damage was caused to police vehicles and to the window of a bus.

We share your anger and frustration when incidents like this happen, but our overriding priority will always be the safety of everyone in this city. PSNI Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones

Derry & Strabane District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “I am very disappointed people made a deliberate decision to go out onto the streets and engage in this type of anti-social and criminal behaviour.

“Their actions are unacceptable.”

He added: “We cannot underestimate the impact these incidents have had on our community, and we are grateful to the community for their patience and for the support of community representatives who worked last night to engage with those involved to leave the area.”

Police are investigating the hoax alerts and are appealing to anyone with information, or who saw suspicious activity in the area in recent days, to contact them on 101.