Thirty-seven Covid-19 deaths in NI in latest week analysed by NISRA

The weekly Covid-19 death toll has risen for the second week in a row.

Thirty-seven Covid-19 deaths occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week analysed by the region's statistics agency.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), which reports with a week lag, put the death toll at the end of last week at 979.

The thirty-seven deaths occurred in the week October 17 to 23.

The comparative total number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health stood at 643 on October 23.

The Nisra data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released on a daily basis by the department.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.