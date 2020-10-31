Eleven more Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Eleven more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The figure reported by the Health Department on Saturday includes seven deaths in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, and four which happened outside of it.

A further 649 cases have also been recorded, bringing the total to 5,208.

There are now 346 inpatients with coronavirus in Northern Ireland hospitals, 48 people in intensive care and 41 on ventilators.

Hospital occupancy is at 96%.

The department also says there are now 109 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks at care homes in Northern Ireland.