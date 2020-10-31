Ireland lose to France as England win Six Nations

The Six Nations title has gone to England after Ireland lost to France.

It was still possible for the Irish to win the championship, heading into the decider - but they ultimately fell to a 35-27 defeat.

The result left them third in the table ahead of Scotland on points.

England’s win over Italy earlier on Saturday proved enough to seal the title, as they scored five tries on the way to a bonus point victory in Rome.

They then faced a tense wait on an exciting day of action with both Ireland and France able to clinch this year’s Six Nations.

Cian Healy toasted his 100th cap in Paris with a fine try and Robbie Henshaw powered in a stunning solo score, while Jacob Stockdale crossed at the death too.

However, France refused to allow Ireland anything like the control Andy Farrell's side craved, as they prevailed to take the win.

The result handed England the Six Nations title on points difference.