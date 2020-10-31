Weather warning in place as Storm Aiden hits NI

A yellow weather warning is in place across Northern Ireland due to strong winds and heavy rain brought my Storm Aiden.

Winds are expected to reach between 50-60mph, with higher gusts of up to 70mph along more exposed coastal areas.All parts of the UK will get wet weather, with western and hilly areas in line to receive the biggest drenching as Storm Aiden moves in from the west, said the Met Office.

The several yellow warnings for rain - covering Northern Ireland, much of Scotland, Wales and parts of western England - come into force from midnight, warning of spray and flooding on roads, flooding of some homes and businesses, interruption to some power supplies, and bus and train delays.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Martin Young said: "As the heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Aiden sweeps eastwards on Saturday, another system quickly follows on Sunday that contains the remnants of ex-Hurricane Zeta, bringing further heavy rain and strong winds.

"Given that this is falling on already saturated ground from what has been a wet October, there is an increased risk of flooding in some warnings areas.

"We're urging people to keep a close eye on the forecast, flood alerts and warnings in their areas."