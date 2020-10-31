Woman cycles to NI screening centres for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A woman is completing a 300km charity cycle to all five breast cancer screening centres after receiving shocking news about her own recent diagnosis.

Julie Lillis from Whiteabbey, Co Antrim set herself the challenge of a 200-round mile cycle over two days.

Saturday is the last day of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a day that will see the 37-year-old complete her journey, from Magherafelt to Altnagelvin Hospital, Antrim Area Hospital and Belfast City Hospital.

Friday saw her cycle from Belfast City Hospital, to Ulster Hospital and then Craigavon Area Hospital, where she spoke to UTV News. She set herself the challenge to raise awareness about breast cancer awareness after receiving a devastating diagnosis herself. She said: “I already had bad news obviously that I had cancer, and then yesterday I was told it’s moved from my breast into my neck and that means it’s not curable, they actually said the words it’s going to shorten my life which at that point, I thought I was going to faint, the blood drained from me.”

Julie was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Credit: Julie Lillis

On day two and the conditions proved a lot more challenging but this rider was not going to be deterred.

“I’m determined just to do this cycle, I’m sure everybody would have been understanding if I didn’t do it today but what am I going to do? Sit in the house and cry instead? It’s better just to get out, raise money and try and get out as much awareness as I can.”

Julie is cycling for breast cancer awareness.

Julie is urging anyone with concerns about changes in their body to get them checked out. “I have a history of breast cancer and I know that it’s something that I can get, and I have got now but even when I found the lump I was considering not getting it checked because I thought it might just be a silly cyst, but it turns out it is a bit more than a silly cyst so it’s better to be safe than sorry."

She has already smashed her £5,000 fundraising target.

“I just want to have something good come out of a really bad situation, so people helping me to make that happen just means the world," Julie added.