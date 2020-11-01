Hospitality industry urges PM to extend furlough to Spring

Hospitality Ulster has welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement to extend the furlough scheme - and called for it to last until next year.

Furlough payments will continue at 80% during a new, four-week national lockdown in England which begins on Thursday.

First Minister Arlene Foster has confirmed Northern Ireland's restrictions are in place until 13 November, while deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says they'll be reviewed on that date.

With local bars, restaurants and close contact services anxious to re-open, it's hoped the extension of furlough by a month will ease some of the pressure.

"I'm really hoping that we do not see an extension or a further lockdown," Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster told UTV.

"I'm hoping that on Friday 13 November, the Northern Ireland hospitality industry will come out of lockdown, but the key of this new furlough extension is that it can be flexible, which will be ideal to help us as we go forward.

"We don't want the market is like, and I think it should now be extended into Spring, that's when the Prime Minister is saying he has hope.

"Well, give us all hope by extending furlough to Spring."

Meanwhile, a further eight people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures from the Health Department also showed a further 685 cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 39,116.

There are now 361 patients with the virus in hospitals across the region, including 48 people in intensive care.