Toddler injured after firework thrown into garden in Newry

A two-year-old girl has suffered burns to the face, after she was struck by a firework thrown into her garden in Newry on Halloween night.

She was standing on the porch of her home at Rockfield Heights when the firework was thrown over the fence.

Police said it exploded and burned the curtains of the patio door and the child's coat.

They have appealed for help in identifying those responsible.

Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said crews came under attack during two separate incidents on Saturday night.

Members of the public threw missiles including fireworks as the crews responded to the two calls.

At one incident, crews had to withdraw for safety reasons. No-one was injured.

Overall the Fire Service said there was a 22% increase in call-outs compared to last Halloween, despite the coronavirus restrictions.