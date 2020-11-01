Woman dies after Downpatrick road crash

A woman has died following a serious road crash in Downpatrick, Co Down.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the Belfast Road, near the junction with New Bridge Street, late on Saturday night.

The road has now reopened and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said: “I was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of a woman in a road collision on the Belfast Road in Downpatrick.

“Any life lost on our roads is one too many. My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of this woman at this sad and difficult time."

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said: “I offer my sincerest condolences to the family of the lady involved in this accident.

"This is heart-wrenching news that no family wish to receive.

"I thank the emergency services for their speedy and diligent work in this awful accident. I know the community will rally round and support family and friends of the deceased at this time."