Eight more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Eight more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health – seven of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 724, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

According to the Department of Health, there have also been 493 new positive cases out of 2,012 individuals tested in the last 24-hour period.

That means there has now been a total of 4,949 cases in the last seven days, including 1,082 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 379 people with COvid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 52 of them in intensive care and 42 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 94%.

There are also 120 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 12 suspected outbreaks.