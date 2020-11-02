NI women featured in new exhibition celebrating champions of art sector

Two Northern Ireland women are among artists being celebrated in a National Lottery exhibition hosted at eight galleries across the UK.

Galleries – including London’s National Portrait Gallery, Ikon Gallery in Birmingham and The MAC in Belfast – are honouring some of the unheralded champions of the arts in The National Lottery’s 2020 Portraits of the People Exhibition, which will be unveiled this month.

Maria Connolly from Carrickfergus and Dr Jenny Elliott from Belfast have been recognised for their efforts during the pandemic.

During lockdown award-winning freelance actress and writer Maria Connolly of 1 Eleven Theatre Company took a play on tour to care homes, assisted living accommodations, a rehabilitation unit, mental health unit, the Cancer unit at Belfast City Hospital, as well as the Royal Victoria Hospital for patients and NHS workers.

Dr Jenny Elliott, CEO & Artistic Director, Arts Care, had her artists and clown doctors record themselves in their homes and facilitate their weekly workshops with the group also began providing art boxes for older people in residential care and for children, with activities and instructions and singalongs on a DVD.

The portraits have been created by Chris Floyd, known for photographing celebrities such as Sir Paul McCartney, Mo Farah and Victoria Beckham, which will be shown via a unique digital exhibition from The National Lottery.

In addition to the exhibition of portraits, award-winning British filmmaker Jayisha Patel has documented Chris Floyd’s shoots with a behind-the-scenes short film. The film looks at these 13 amazing people and their stories and will be available to view across the BFI’s social media channels and venues.

The exhibition launches as The National Lottery releases new research which shows how essential the arts has been to us all during lockdown - 44% of people who engaged with the arts in some way during this time feel it helped their mental health, a further 38% say taking part in arts and crafts helped them feel more relaxed and less anxious.