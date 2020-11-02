Pupils return to school after extended half-term break

Schoolchildren in Northern Ireland go back to class on Monday after an extended half-term break.

Face coverings will now be mandatory on school buses and public transport for post-primary pupils, as part of new coronavirus measures announced by Education Minister Peter Weir.

Meanwhile parents and carers are being asked not to congregate at school gates while dropping off their children.

The latest figures from the Health Department, published on Sunday, showed a further eight coronavrius-related deaths - while a further 685 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Peter Weir says transmission of the virus within schools remains low, and urged everyone to play their part in making schools safe spaces for pupils and staff.

He said it "remains his key priority" that schools are kept open.

"I know that the overwhelming desire of parents and carers is to maintain a full return to school," said the DUP minister.

"I thank them for all the sacrifices they are making in very difficult circumstances.

"Parents and carers are at the heart of fighting the virus, and minimising any disruption to education, so your role in responsible action both at the school gates, and in ensuring that the whole family including children, abide by all the necessary health restrictions are the difference between success and failure.

"With your help we can all protect the future education and wellbeing of our children."