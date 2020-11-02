Survivor calls for more support for ‘long Covid’ sufferers

A survivor who is experiencing after-effects of coronavirus seven months after contracting it, is calling for more support for sufferers of so-called long Covid.

After spending weeks on a ventilator in a coma in hospital, and his family being told to prepare for the worst, Geoffrey McKillop survived against all the odds.

The 56-year-old restaurateur from Bushmills thought he'd won his fight against Covid-19, but his fight is far from over.

"I'm still on oxygen every day - while I'm okay if I'm sleeping or sitting down, once I go to stand up or walk about, I have to have the oxygen on because my lungs just empty,” he explained. "Sometimes you think you don't need it and you go to walk up the slightest wee hill and you're struggling for breath.”

Behind the physical scars there are the mental ones and he says they are by far the most challenging.

It's what goes through your head, nearly does as much damage as anything else, you know. Geoffrey McKillop

He continued: "You can nearly cope with the physical aspect of it and try and get about, but it's just hard to put your day in because you're so used to working all the time and you can't do that anymore and that was a big part of my life.”

There is no agreed clinical definition of long Covid, but sufferers are reporting a wide range of problems, including severe fatigue; breathlessness; muscle aches; joint pain, memory loss; and a lack of concentration, as well as depression and mental health problems.

The Department of Health says it has already set up a group to look at so-called long Covid, and are working with local research teams. They say because the condition is so vast, and because there is no agreed clinical definition, it is difficult to know just how many people are affected.

Sufferers first point of contact is their GP, but many feel isolated and there should be more support.

Geoffrey added: “The longer it goes on for me, the more important it is I feel that there be a back-up that I can tap into - it's not just me, there's lots of other people who are probably experiencing the same things as me. “Whenever you get to a certain level of recovery, everybody thinks you are okay, and you try and get on with your life, but you are not okay."

The immediate effects of the virus can, for some, be deadly - but it appears the more long-term effects for people like Geoffrey can also be devastating and debilitating.