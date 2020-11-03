Brexit: Businesses could pull out of Northern Ireland agriculture minister warns

Tens of thousands of pounds could be added to the cost of a lorry load of supermarket goods due to measures designed to keep Northern Ireland in line with EU rules, the Agriculture Minister has warned.

Edwin Poots said extra certification proposed in the Brexit protocol could inflate the cost of deliveries by supermarkets like Iceland, Asda, Sainsbury's or Tesco.

Additional checks on animal-based products entering the country from Great Britain are required under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Treaty.

Appealing to the EU to remedy the proposed system Mr Poots argued the cost of export health certificates could be very damaging, and warned businesses in Great Britain are considering pulling out of Northern Ireland .

Mr Poots said: "we will likely lose some of those businesses from Northern Ireland and consequential jobs lost, the consequential loss of, potentially, goods that are on the shelves that people want to buy.

"There are a lot of businesses in Great Britain talking about pulling out of the Northern Ireland market because of the protocol.

"The protocol as it stands is extremely damaging but it can be remedied should the EU cooperate with us in remedying it."

Under the protocol, which is contained in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, Northern Ireland will remain in the EU single market for goods when the transition period ends.

UK and EU negotiators are still trying to agree the how the protocol will operate amid efforts to minimise the checks required.

Officials have already warned that new buildings and infrastructure required to conduct the monitoring at ports and airports will not be ready by the end of December when the Brexit transition period ends.