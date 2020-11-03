Covid-19 marshal scheme considered by Executive

Covid wardens may be patrolling streets across Northern Ireland in the near future, in an attempt to ensure that people wear masks and comply with our health regulations.

It's understood the Executive is considering introducing the scheme as a way to ensure health guidelines are followed in shops, bars, and restaurants.

Covid marshals, similiar to systems already operating in England, already patrol the streets in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough council areas.

Both retailers and the hospitality industry are promoting the idea to help ensure the current restrictions are lifted next week.

Retail NI believes a warden scheme in partnership with the Executive would have to given more powers.

Chief Executive of Retail NI Glyn Roberts said: "It is absolutely vital we have confidence for shoppers to return, reopen our economy, but also ensure that everybody is compliant with the regulations."

Views on the concept of marshals were mixed when our reporter Jane Loughrey asked people on the streets of Belfast what they thought.